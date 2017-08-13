Photon Engineering Newsletter #12

Let’s get straight into update #12!

Oh, hey, anyone notice any icon chances recently? Yeah, they’re pretty wonderful. Or maybe I should say funderful? Looking forward to where they end up!

Speaking of looking forward, I’m going to be on vacation for the next two weeks. But fear not! Jared and Mike will be covering Photon updates, so you’ll still be able to get your Photon phix.

Recent Changes

Menus/structure:

Animation:

Preferences:

Completed a general facelift of preferences (font & size & colors) to match Photon style. New icons, too.

Removed all colons from subdialog headers.

Nearing completion of the Photon preferences MVP work!

Visual redesign:

Updated the button positions in the navbar, and made them more customizable. (This was a contributor patch – thanks!)

Close buttons updated across the UI (also a contributor patch!)

The “Compact Light” and “Compact Dark” themes have been renamed to simply “Light” and “Dark”. (The UI density setting is already independent of the theme.)

Onboarding:

Added the opt-out auto-refresh checkbox into the stub installer. When it finds you’re (re)installing Firefox on top of an already-installed Firefox that’s 2+ versions out of date, it will offer to perform a profile refresh. This helps avoid problems with people who once tried Firefox, but then stopped using it (sometimes due to problems caused by an add-on or setting).



Updated the UITour highlight style to the Photon style.

Added UITour support for the Page Action panel, so the Onboarding can later use it to introduce the Screenshot feature located there.

Addressed a couple of accessibility issues.

Performance:

