Photon Engineering Newsletter #12

Let’s get straight into update #12!
Oh, hey, anyone notice any icon chances recently? Yeah, they’re pretty wonderful. Or maybe I should say funderful? Looking forward to where they end up!
Speaking of looking forward, I’m going to be on vacation for the next two weeks. But fear not! Jared and Mike will be covering Photon updates, so you’ll still be able to get your Photon phix.
Recent Changes
Menus/structure:
- When users first open Firefox 57, we will now move items they added to the old hamburger panel into the new overflow panel
- As part of this work, the photon structure pref was removed, and we made a start with removing some of the old code we were lugging around until now. This removed over 2500 lines of code!
- Pocket was added to the page action menu.
- You can now removed pinned page actions from the URL bar via a context menu on the icons (in addition to the menu items in the page action menu itself).
- The favicon for customize mode now matches the icon used elsewhere.
- We broke, and then fixed, the history button. Oops. Sorry about that!
- Fixed a bunch of styling and behavior issues.
Animation:
- New panel animations have landed.
- More of the new download animation has landed. When a download starts, and arrow zooms into the download icon, and when it finishes the download icon expands/pulses a couple times.
- Also made the download progressbar fill in the opposite direction in RTL locales.
- Made adjustments to the stop-reload animation to stop playing the animation if pages load fast, also not playing the animation while tabs are opening or closing.
Preferences:
- Completed a general facelift of preferences (font & size & colors) to match Photon style. New icons, too.
- Removed all colons from subdialog headers.
- Nearing completion of the Photon preferences MVP work!
Visual redesign:
- Updated the button positions in the navbar, and made them more customizable. (This was a contributor patch – thanks!)
- Close buttons updated across the UI (also a contributor patch!)
- The “Compact Light” and “Compact Dark” themes have been renamed to simply “Light” and “Dark”. (The UI density setting is already independent of the theme.)
Onboarding:
- Added the opt-out auto-refresh checkbox into the stub installer. When it finds you’re (re)installing Firefox on top of an already-installed Firefox that’s 2+ versions out of date, it will offer to perform a profile refresh. This helps avoid problems with people who once tried Firefox, but then stopped using it (sometimes due to problems caused by an add-on or setting).
- Updated the UITour highlight style to the Photon style.
- Added UITour support for the Page Action panel, so the Onboarding can later use it to introduce the Screenshot feature located there.
- Addressed a couple of accessibility issues.
Performance:
- The tab strip now uses CSS smooth-scroll, which avoids janky synchronous reflows while scrolling through tabs.
- When closing a tab, the next tab is now selected faster.
- Replaced various timers with idle callbacks to avoid jank soon after startup.
