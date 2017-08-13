PhotonUpdate, PlanetMozilla

Photon Engineering Newsletter #12

Let’s get straight into update #12!

Oh, hey, anyone notice any icon chances recently? Yeah, they’re pretty wonderful. Or maybe I should say funderful? Looking forward to where they end up!

about-logo@2x

Speaking of looking forward, I’m going to be on vacation for the next two weeks. But fear not! Jared and Mike will be covering Photon updates, so you’ll still be able to get your Photon phix.

Recent Changes

Menus/structure:

Animation:

Preferences:

Visual redesign:

  • Updated the button positions in the navbar, and made them more customizable. (This was a contributor patch – thanks!)
  • Close buttons updated across the UI (also a contributor patch!)
  • The “Compact Light” and “Compact Dark” themes have been renamed to simply “Light” and “Dark”. (The UI density setting is already independent of the theme.)

Onboarding:

Performance:

 

