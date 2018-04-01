PlanetMozilla

It’s time for some new Foxkeh dance!

10 years ago, when Mozilla was just 10, Alex Polvi made the original foxkehdance.com.

I resurrected it a few years ago, after the original site was lost to domain squatters.

Well, since Mozilla is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, it felt right to release an update… Foxkeh Dance 2.0!

https://foxkehdance.com/2.0/

Now with more and larger GIFs! Fresher but still annoying background music! And, uhh, a bigger version number! That’s basically it. See you in another 10 years!

